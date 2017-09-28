Government to transform pure production system into agriculture business

New Delhi, September 28: The government is building an agri-value system in partnership with private players to transform agriculture sector from pure production system into an agri-business.

According to reliable sources, Ashok Dalwai who is the additional secretary in Department of Agriculture Co-operation and Farmer Welfare was addressing at ASSOCHAM Conference on Nutrition and Food Security. Ashok Dalwai said that “Producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, storehouses and packaging houses representing private sector must come forward and partner with government at district level. We should reduce production of commodities that are not sold.”

He further mentioned that “We need to integrate series of value chains into vertically integrated supply chain management facilitated by robust agri-logistics in terms of storage, transportation, handling. We should grow crops which can grow under low-water requirement conditions. We should grow crops like bajra and jawar which have high fibre content and very good for health as they are low-calorie crops.” Ashok Dalwai added that the agriculture sector related research orientation must change in the country.