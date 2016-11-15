Gul Panag ; Yes, She is an Actor, Model, Politician and Now A Pilot too

New Delhi, Nov 15: Gul Panag has donned various hats over the course of her life so far. She has been a model, an actress, a producer and also a politician. While other pretty faces choose to endorse mopeds, Gul actually rode a bike, a Royal Enfield no less, while campaigning for her party in Delhi. To say that Gul is out to shatter gender biases wouldn’t be wrong.

Continuing being her usual awesome self, the actress has procured her licence to fly now. Yes, Gul Panag is now a qualified pilot which means she can now officially fly private planes.
The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of her flying licence and received a flurry of congratulatory messages soon after. In a series of pictures that she shared on Instagram, Gul’s enthusiasm is contagious.

Boasting her ‘License to fly’, here are the pictures that will make you hoot and cheer for her!

