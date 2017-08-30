India grants medical visa for ailing Pakistani baby 

New Delhi, August 30: The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has granted a medical visa to an ailing Pakistani baby, after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj responded in affirmative to the request of the baby’s mother on Twitter.

Sushma Swaraj had said that India would grant a medical visa to the newborn Pakistani. “We will give medical visa for his treatment in India,” Swaraj tweeted.

Hours after the tweet by the Minister, the Indian High Commission in Islamabad informed on Twitter that the visa was granted. “Dear Rohaan, your visa has been issued and dispatched to Lahore today itself. All the very best,” the Indian High Commission said.

The mother of the ailing, Mehwish Mukhtar, had requested a medical visa for her son on Monday. “My son needs treatment. Why [does] he suffers. Request issuance of urgent medical visa,” Mukhtar had written in a twitter post.

Earlier, in a special gesture on the occasion of India’s 71st Independence Day, Sushma Swaraj had announced that the Ministry will grant medical visa in all bonafide cases pending with them. Swaraj took to Twitter and said, “On the auspicious occasion of India’s Independence day, we will grant medical visa in all bonafide cases pending with us. @IndiainPakistan”.

(ANI)