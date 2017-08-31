India joins with EU: Combat violent extremism, check terror financing

New Delhi, August 31: India and the European Union have agreed to strengthen cooperation between their security and intelligence agencies to combat the threat of terrorism and check terror financing.

During the 10th India-European Union Counter Terrorism Dialogue in New Delhi on Wednesday, the two sides deliberated extensively on combating terror financing and challenges posed by radicalisation and violent extremism.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that both sides strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It said they “underscored the need for deepening cooperation to combat terrorism in a long term, sustained and comprehensive manner.”

The MEA said, “The two sides exchanged views and assessments on prevailing terrorist threats in their respective regions including state-sponsored, cross-border terrorism in the Af-Pak region. ” The ministry added that both sides agreed to “strengthen institutional linkages between Indian agencies and their European Union counterparts including Europol for closer interaction and cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism.”

They also agreed to identify relevant training programmes for capacity building of individuals on both sides working in the sphere of countering terrorism and violent extremism. It said that the prospects for deepening counter-terrorism cooperation under the United Nations and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) were also emphasised.

The Indian delegation at the dialogue was led by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter Terrorism at the Ministry of External Affairs while Pawel Herczynski, Director for Security Policy of European External Action Service led the European Union delegation.

(ANI)