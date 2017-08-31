Hurricane Harvey creeps into Louisiana, takes 35 lives ,sending people scurrying

LAKE CHARLES La./HOUSTON Aug 31: Tropical Storm Harvey spun across southeast Texas into Louisiana on Wednesday, sending more people fleeing for shelter after swamping Houston with record rains and flooding that killed at least 35 people and drove tens of thousands from their homes.

The storm has forced 32,000 people into shelters since coming ashore on Friday as the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in half a century.
On Wednesday, it pummeled the coast from Port Arthur, Texas, to Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Harvey weakened to a tropical depression on Wednesday night, the US National Hurricane Center said, but warned that “catastrophic and life threatening flooding will continue in and around Houston, Beaumont/Port Arthur, eastward into southwest Louisiana for the rest of the week

