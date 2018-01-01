New Delhi, January 17 : Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that it was important to have curbs on the internet and social media to counter terrorism. Speaking
Washington, Jan 16: Three out of every four persons convicted of terrorism-related charges between September 11, 2001 and December 31, 2016 were foreign-born, the Trump administration said in a report
The US has expressed hope that Pakistan would “come to the table” and demonstrate willingness to “aggressively” confront terrorist groups that operate from its territory, amid reports that Islamabad has
New York/United States, Jan 5: If Washington, and particularly the White House is serious about reining in Pakistan on its policy of supporting terrorism, there much it can do to
Washington , Jan.05 : The United States has suspended more than USD 1.15 billion military aid to Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of harbouring terror groups. US alleged that it has not
Washington DC , Dec 30 : The United States is considering withholding a USD 255-million aid to Islamabad due to Pakistan’s inability to destroy terror safe havens. According to a
New York/ US, September 9: Participating in a general debate on “Culture of Peace” at the United Nations on Friday, India again aggressively flagged its concern over Pakistan continuing to
New Delhi, August 31: India and the European Union have agreed to strengthen cooperation between their security and intelligence agencies to combat the threat of terrorism and check terror financing.
Islamabad/Pakistan, August 26: Pakistan will be convening an international conference to highlight its contribution towards the war against terrorism and to adopt a new policy which will call a halt
Washington/ USA, August 22: Donald Trump, US President, urged Islamabad to manifest more commitment in fighting terror and had pulled up Pakistan for providing safe haven to terrorists. Trump added
New Delhi, August 21: Minister of State with Independent Charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines Piyush Goyal on Monday said terrorism and climate change are the
New Delhi, July 11: Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday condemned the Amarnath terror attack in which seven pilgrims were killed and 15 others injured in Jammu and Kashmir’s
California/US, June 27: Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, and YouTube, have declared the development of the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism. “The spread of psychological oppression and vicious fanaticism is a squeezing worldwide
Washington DC/USA, June 27: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that terrorism and counter-terrorism ruled the discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald
Doha,June23:Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to their regional adversary
Islamabad/Pakistan, June 17: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has alleged that some regional players were avoiding their responsibilities in the fight against terrorism and instead hurling blames others.
New Delhi, June 06: India and Israel have agreed on the need for countries to work together to combat the menace of terrorism, which was afflicting countries across the world.
Riyadh/Saudi Arabia, May 21: United States President Donald Trump, during his speech at the Arab-Islamic-U.S. summit, acknowledged that India was a victim of terrorism and asked countries to ensure that
NEW DELHI,May3: Defending the government’s move to make it mandatory to link Aadhaar numbers to the PAN card issued by income tax authorities, the Centre told the Supreme Court on
The consequences of climate change are beyond imagination – from places to species and even people’s livelihood. Climate change also fuels acts of terrorism and strengthens recruitment efforts of terrorist