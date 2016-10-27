Ministry of Home Affairs to reinforce case on Zakir Naik over preaching terrorism

New Delhi, October 27:  The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to strengthen the case against Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

The ministry is also looking at declaring Islamic Research Foundation founded by Zakir Naik as an ‘unlawful association’ which could break the solemnity of the country.

Earlier it was found that the statements and speeches made by Zakir Naik are objectionable and agitating.

The so called Islamic preacher Zakir Naik came under the surveillance of the Indian Intelligence Bureau after one of the accused in the Dhaka terror attack, which killed 29 people in July 2016, stated that he was “inspired” by Naik’s preaching.

