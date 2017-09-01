Indian-origin passenger dies mid-air of heart attack , in a flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai
Mumbai, Sep 1 : An Indian-origin passenger died mid-air in a flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai on Thursday, media reports said quoting ANI.
Charanjit Singh Anand, a famous businessman, died following a heart attack in flight LH-756, which was travelling from Frankfurt to Mumbai.
The body was kept at the Cargo International Airport and was later handed over to his family. the report said.
more details awaited