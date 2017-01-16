Jammu Kashmir former CM Omar Abdullah lends support to actress Zaira Wasim

Dangal fame Zaira Wasim.

Srinagar, Jan 16: Jammu Kashmir former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah lends support to young Kashmiri actress Zaira Wasim who was forced to apologise for meeting Jammu Kashmir  Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. He wrote on Twitter: I’ve a problem with @MehboobaMufti trying to userp other peoples success to cover up her own failures but why punish/troll people she meets?

A 16 year old shouldn’t be forced to apologise & that too allegedly for meeting @MehboobaMufti. What are we coming to!!!!!

