Light tremors rock Delhi, Mizoram

New Delhi, Jan 18: An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude was felt in New Delhi on Wednesday morning at around 7.16 am.

Tremors of 3.7 magnitude were also felt in Aizawl and elsewhere in Mizoram at the same time.

No reports of any casualty have been reported so far from New Delhi and Mizoram.

A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale had struck several parts of Karachi, Pakistan yesterday. The tremor lasted for 12 seconds but no loss of life or damage to property was reported from the city.