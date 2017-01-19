Amaare ,multi-designer store for chic men opens in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan19 : Amaare, a multi-designer store for men, has opened its doors to chic men in the capital.

Launched on January 15, it is based in South Extension. Amaare is an umbrella for designer collections by Rina Dhaka, Kunal Rawal, SS Homme and many more. It ranges from Indian occasion wear, formal suits, shoes to accessories.

The bespoke gentleman’s section includes fabric offerings from international brands such as Ermenegildo Zegna, Scabal, Dormeuil and Vitale Barberis.

Gaurav Bhatia, Managing Director, Amaare Fashions, said in a statement: “With the launch, we aim to provide our consumers with a one-stop shop for all their fashion needs.”

