6 CPM activists arrested in Kerala for murder of BJP worker, Police says attack politically motivated

6 CPM activists arrested in Kerala for murder of BJP worker Santhosh, Police says attack politically motivated.
Kannur/Kerala :  Puncturing the CPM’s denial of involvement, the Kannur police have arrested six CPM workers in connection with the stabbing of a BJP worker, Santhosh, on Wednesday night.

The BJP observed a day’s hartal in protest yesterday and alleged that the CPM was behind the attack. This was refuted by the local CPM leadership.

The arrest of the CPM men indicated that political rivalry may have been the motive behind the attack.

The attack against the BJP worker, Santosh, took place when he was alone in his house at Andaloor in Dharmadam.

Santosh was rushed to a hospital but he died on the way.

Santosh, the BJP booth president of Andaloor, had contested in the last local body elections. He had also contested as a BJP candidate in the last panchayat elections.

