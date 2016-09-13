JD(U) mulling action against MLA Giridhari Yadav for mingling with Shahabuddin

Patna, September 12: Ruling JD(U) is mulling action against party MLA Giridhari Yadav for mingling with RJD strongman Md Shahabuddin, who made caustic remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar soon after his release from jail, reports deccanchronicle.com.

“The JD(U) leadership has taken note of our own MLA Girdhari Yadav being seen in the company of Shahabuddin at the time of the latter’s release from jail,” party spokesman Sanjay Kumar Singh told reporters.

“We cannot accept Yadav’s conduct in being seen with the RJD strongman when he spewed venom on our Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The JD(U) is mulling against against him,” he said.

Yadav represents Belhar Assembly seat in Banka district. Soon after being released from jail on September 10 after 11 years, the controversial RJD leader had described Nitish Kumar as the ‘chief minister of circumstances’ and that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was his only leader.

Not stopping at questioning Kumar’s credentials for the chief minister’s post, Shahabuddin had reportedly said yesterday that he was not a mass leader.

The outbursts by Shahabuddin and another RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who claimed that he was opposed to the chief minister’s mantle being given to Nitish Kumar, has caused rift within the ruling Grand Secular Alliance.

Stung by Shahabuddin’s acerbic remarks, another JD(U) spokesman Niraj Kumar had hit back yesterday and threatened strong action against the RJD leader but did not elaborate.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP has demanded that the RJD strongman be booked under Crime Control Act as has been done in the case of Anant Singh, the independent MLA from Mokama.