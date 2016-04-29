Kejriwal slams Modi for no action against Sonia

New Delhi, April 29: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not initiating any action against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in connection with the Rs.3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Modi ji made CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) raid my office, but not raiding Sonia ji and Vadra ji (Robert Vadra). Modi Ji believes Gandhi family is honest, Kejriwall wrote in a series of tweets in Hindi.

In another tweet, the Delhi chief minister alleged, If my name would have appeared in the Italian court orders, then by now I would have been arrested. But they are not interrogating Sonia Ji yet. Why?

Kejriwal also took a dig at BJP president Amit Shah, and wrote, Amit Shah is asking Sonia ji with folded hands ‘Please tell us who had taken the bribe?’ Are investigations carried in this very way? Then shut down ACB and the CBI.

Kejriwal’s remarks came after an Italian court judgement cited handwritten references to the Congress chief, her political secretary Ahmed Patel and former Air Chief S.P.Tyagi by a middleman.

However, in December 2015, the CBI had raided the office of the Delhi chief minister’s principal secretary Rajendra Kumar in connection with an alleged corruption case.