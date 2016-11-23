Khaleda Zia’s proposals on elections: Bangladesh President asked to initiate dialogue

Dhaka, Nov 23: Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid has been asked by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to take steps to commence dialogue on Khaleda Zia’s 13-point charter over forming a fresh Election Commission.

“We urge the president to take Begum Khaleda Zia’s proposals in concern and initiate dialogue to lift the country and its people from the prevailing crisis,” The Daily Star quoted the BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir saying in a press briefing held at the BNP’s Nayapaltan headquarters in Dhaka this afternoon.

He said, the BNP will now write to the president in this regard as the party did not get a response for a request made through the military secretary to meet the president earlier.

Ahead of the next general polls, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia had proposed for the formation and empowerment of the Election Commission.

The Chief Election Commissioner of Bangladesh Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad’s term will end in February 2017 and a new election commissioner will oversee the next general elections However, Khaleda’s proposals have been rejected by the ruling Awami League. (ANI)