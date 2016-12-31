Kochi Muziris Biennale: International curators go ga-ga

Kochi, Dec 31 : Into its third week, the third edition of the country’s only biennale — Kochi Muziris Biennale — has won the hearts of international curators too.

A number of curators have by now had a close look at the premier event.

Liverpool Biennial founder-director Lewis Biggs and Aichin Triennale curator Shihoko Iida opined that India’s only biennale is unique thanks to its geography, history, spaces and people, that make it stand out from every other art event in the world.

“KMB 2016 is not a replication of any other biennial or art festival happening around the world. This is my first experience and I am happy that more people are joining in because this edition has included performing arts with the visual art works,” said the curator who helmed the Liverpool Biennial for a decade till 2011.

He highlighted the importance of the KMB 2016 theme — ‘Forming in the pupil of an eye’.

“We curators always try innovative titles to attract the art crowd. India has a very strong culture and heritage that add advantage to the festival. Moreover, Fort Kochi is geographically beautiful as well,” he said.

Tokyo-based curator Shihoko Iida talked about the historical relevance of KMB in rebuilding a consciousness among the local people of the multiple cultural influences on this ancient town and its evolution into a vibrant place.

“A lot of change and mobility have happened since the 15th and 16th centuries. People tend to forget what has happened in the past, but KMB will function as a reminder to the past and build the future,” said Iida.

“Also, the tropical and eco-friendly surroundings provide a very dynamic and organic atmosphere. I have become a great fan of KMB and am already looking forward to the next edition,” she said.

The event that began here at multiple venues on December 12 will go on for 108 days.