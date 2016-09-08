Maharashtra Navnirman Sena questions if ‘bhaiyas’ will do business in Mumbai instead of ‘Marathis’

Mumbai, September 8: In an act of hooliganism by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers, a fruit vendor was thrashed and his goods were demolished at Ghatkopar area in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Shockingly, the fruit vendor’s only fault was that he belonged to Uttar Pradesh.

MNS group leader Sandeep Deshpande asked that if Marathi’s are not allowed to sell their things in Mumbai, then will the ‘bhaiya’s do so, using the colloquial term for those hailing from Uttar Pradesh.

“Mumbai is for everyone and if someone sells his item and someone coming from outside doesn’t allow that person on to sell then it is our responsible to save him. We complained in the police station, BMC no one is ready to take responsibility. Therefore, we had to come to save him,” he said.