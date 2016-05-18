Muslim woman divorced through post, moves SC against ‘triple talaq’ system

Jaipur (Rajasthan), May 18: A Muslim woman on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the ‘triple talaq’ system to nullify the prevailing divorce practice.

25-year-old Afreen Rehman, a resident of Jaipur who has been a victim of the ‘triple talaq’ system, filed a petition with the apex court after receiving a divorce letter through speed post seeking intervention into the matter.

Narrating her ordeal, Rehman said, “I got married in 2014 through a matrimonial portal. After two to three months, my in-laws started mentally harassing me by demanding dowry.”

“Later, they started beating me up and asked me to leave. I came to my maternal home and now I have received speed post announcing divorce. This is completely wrong, unfair and unacceptable. I have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking its intervention into the matter,” she added.

All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) president Shaista Ambar has demanded for abolishing the triple talaq system.

Talaq-e-bidat is a Muslim man divorcing his wife by pronouncing more than one talaq in a single tuhr (the period between two menstruations), or in a tuhr after coitus or pronouncing an irrevocable instantaneous divorce at one go (unilateral triple-talaq).

.