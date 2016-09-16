Political crisis brews in Arunachal again as 42 Congress MLAs including CM Khandu resign from party to join Peoples Party of Arunachal

New Delhi, September 16: In what may be seen as a fresh political crisis arising in Arunachal Pradesh, 42 Congress MLAs, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, today resigned from the party.

It is reported that all these MLAs will be joining the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA), formed by erstwhile chief minister late Kalikho Pul.

This is the second time in seven months that the PPA has been gifted a government in the frontier state.

In the 60-member House with an effective strength of 58, the Congress had the support of 47 MLAs, including two Independents, while Opposition BJP has 11 members.

Khandu was sworn-in as the ninth Arunachal Chief Minister on 17 July.

In a dramatic turnaround in this land-locked state on July 16, Congress replaced Nabam Tuki by choosing Khandu as the new Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, who staked claim to power on the basis of support of 45 party MLAs along with two Independents.