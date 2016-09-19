Manohar Parrikar meets Modi, Rajnath holds high-level security meet with army chief

New Delhi, Sep 19:   Delhi: High-level review meeting chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh begins. IB Chief, Army Chief, DGMO arrive for the meet. The Home Minister has called a security review meeting of top officials.

Earlier in the day, defence minister Manohar Parrikar met PM Modi and briefed him on the Uri attack.

A team of the NIA will today reach Uri in Jammu and Kashmir today, where 17 soldiers were killed in a major terror attack at an army base on Sunday.

In the deadliest attack on the army in 14 years, four terrorists sneaked into the base early on Sunday morning firing and throwing grenades, killing soldiers sleeping in tents that caught fire. Twenty soldiers were injured, seven of them critically.

