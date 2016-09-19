Two killed in police firing during Kaziranga eviction

Guwahati, Sep 19: Two persons were killed and five others injured today when police opened fire to disperse protestors demanding compensation before they move out from areas near the Kaziranga National Park, police said.

In view of a Guwahati High Court order last year, Assam government had decided to carry out eviction in Banderdubi and Deochurchang areas under Kaliabor sub-division of Nagaon district after the residents refused to move out until they were paid adequate compensation.

While 190 families are being evicted from Banderdubi, 160 families are being evicted from Deochurchang. Heavy security arrangements were made since yesterday in the two areas but as eviction began this morning, the situation turned tense with protestors squatting and resorting to stone pelting.