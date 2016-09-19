After high-level security meet Rajnath to brief PM at 11:45 am

New Delhi, Sep 19: Home Minister Rajnath Singh to brief PM Modi on the Uri attack at 11:45 am after the high-level security meet with the Defence Minister, NSA, RAW and IB Chiefs.

The bodies of the 17 soldiers killed in the terror attack at an army base in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri on Sunday are being flown back to their homes today.

In the worst attack on the army in many years, heavily armed terrorists suspected to be from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed stormed an army base in Uri in Kashmir killing 17 jawans early today, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assert that those responsible “will not go “unpunished.