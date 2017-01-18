Muzaffarnagar: BJP MLA Kapil Dev Aggarwal booked for violation of model code of conduct

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 18: BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar constituency Kapil Dev Aggarwal has been booked for the violation of the model code of conduct ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, police said today.

A case was registered against Aggarwal yesterday after his supporters gathered at Shiv Chowk without permission following his renomination from the seat by the party, Circle Officer of Police Tejbir Singh said.

No permission was taken for the gathering which led to disruptions in the area, the police officer said.

Meanwhile, local SP leader Gaurav Jain was also booked for the violation of the modal code of conduct after party supporters gathered here following the Election Commission’s decision to allot party symbol ‘cycle’ to the faction led by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.