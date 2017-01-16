New Delhi: 41 held in online gambling syndicate

New Delhi, Jan 16: At least 41 persons were arrested here after an illegal online gambling syndicate was busted, police said on Monday.

The Sunday night raid in south Delhi followed a tip to the police.

“We recovered stationery, over Rs 13,000 in currency and seven expensive mobile phones from the house in Sangam Vihar,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Banniya said.

Of the 41 persons, seven gang members were found running the racket while 34 were found playing. The racket was active for some months, he said.

