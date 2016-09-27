Pak Army does not point fingers without concrete evidence, monitoring developments near border: Pakistan DG of ISPR Asim Bajwa

Peshawar , September 27: Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asim Bajwa on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Army has never pointed finger at anyone without concrete evidence, while also maintaining that its military is prepared to respond to any attack.

Bajwa made the remarks while speaking during a security review meeting at Corps Headquarters Peshawar, which was also attended by army Chief General Raheel Sharif.

About the security situation along the border with India, Bajwa said the army is closely monitoring all developments.

“Our soldiers are firmly established at the eastern border and are closely monitoring all developments. We are fully prepared to respond to any attack,” the Express Tribune quoted him as saying.

Stating that major operations under ‘Zarb-e-Azb’ had been completed, he said militant camps and hideouts along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region in Rajgal area have also been cleared.

Highlighting that 14 militant attacks have been averted by Pakistani forces over the last few months, Bajwa said that check posts have been established and occupied by the Frontier Corps, which will control cross border movement.

“Border management will only be effective if Afghanistan also plays a responsible role,” Bajwa said.

The DG ISPR said that intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and combing operations have contributed to better safety, security and law and order nationwide.

Bajwa also said the entire group that orchestrated the Warsak Christian colony attack has been busted.

He later presented the four men who had facilitated the attack before newsmen.