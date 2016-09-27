Portronics launches its first stereo Bluetooth earphone Harmonics 202 at Rs 2,999

New Delhi, Sep 27 : Domestic digital solutions provider Portronics on Tuesday launched its first stereo Bluetooth earphone Harmonics 202 at Rs 2,999.

The earphone can be turned on/off by using the smart magnetic switch. It comes with small, medium and large ear-buds included in the package.

“With a built-in microphone and call control features, the earphone gives complete control on music and phone calls. It also gives more than five hours of non-stop music on a single recharge,” the company said in a statement.

The earphone is available at all retail and e-commerce platforms, along with Portronics’ own website.