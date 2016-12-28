Priyanka Chopra’s production banner to roll out Sikkimese Nepali film ‘Madamji’

Mumbai,Dec28 :Despite juggling film careers in Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra is also taking time out to pursue her production dreams. The actress, who had turned producer with her banner Purple Pebble Productions, will now roll out yet another regional film.

 According to reports in a daily, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra revealed their plans to produce a Sikkimese-Nepali film that will be titled ‘Paua’, which means guest. The film will reportedly revolve around kids who get separated from their parents at the time of unrest. PeeCee and her mother are keen to nurture local talent and have decided to get local actors and crew members from Nepal and Sikkim on board for the film.
Apart from working on this new project, the actress is also producing a Punjabi film ‘Sarvann’, which is scheduled to release next month. She is also keen to explore the Rajasthani and Chhattisgarhi film industries after her Bhojpuri film ‘Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi’ and Marathi film ‘Ventilator’ turned out to be hits this year.

The actress has stated that she is completely ready for her film ‘Madam ji’ that will be produced under the banner of Purple Pearls Pictures owned by her.

“Madam ji is a fictional film, it is a story of an item girl who enters politics,” she said revealing about the movie, “The movie has raised the issue of women empowerment. I am happy to be with audiences as a producer.” according to Glamournepal.

According to Priyanka, the film currently under pre-production is a low budget movie. “However, artists will be talented,” she remarked.

