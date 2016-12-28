Priyanka Chopra’s production banner to roll out Sikkimese Nepali film ‘Madamji’
Mumbai,Dec28 :Despite juggling film careers in Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra is also taking time out to pursue her production dreams. The actress, who had turned producer with her banner Purple Pebble Productions, will now roll out yet another regional film.
The actress has stated that she is completely ready for her film ‘Madam ji’ that will be produced under the banner of Purple Pearls Pictures owned by her.
“Madam ji is a fictional film, it is a story of an item girl who enters politics,” she said revealing about the movie, “The movie has raised the issue of women empowerment. I am happy to be with audiences as a producer.” according to Glamournepal.
According to Priyanka, the film currently under pre-production is a low budget movie. “However, artists will be talented,” she remarked.