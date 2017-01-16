Protest organised against Jallikattu inspired from abroad, alleges BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi, Jan. 16: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday alleged that protest organised against Jallikattu has been inspired from abroad and he intends to take the case to CBI in terms of funding of the animal rights organisations.

“As the Tamil Nadu government has successfully suppressed any revolt against the Supreme Court and any indignity caused to the Supreme Court. The next step we should take is to investigate these NGOs like PETA and others and find out what is their source and why are they doing this. I am have strong feeling that this has been inspired from abroad and I intend to collect the information and ask the CBI to investigate into their financing,” he said.

Supporting the claim of hosting Jallikattu, Swamy said that he has given a written submission of 23 pages and is waiting for the judgement of the apex court over the issue.

Swamy took on the protestors of Jallikattu and said: “This is a democratic country and we have to abide by the Constitution and all these LTTE types and anti national people, who want separate Tamil Nadu are the ones who are creating all these problems.”

The people of Tamil Nadu yesterday urged the Supreme Court to pass a judgement on Jallikattu after a proper analysis.

Protests over banning of Jallikattu dampened the festive spirit in Madurai.

Anguished by the continuing ban on Jallikattu for the third year in a row, the people in some villages in Madurai district observed the festival as “Black Pongal.”

They hoisted black flags and held processions condemning PETA (an animal rights organisation) and demanded that the Centre take steps to conduct Jallikattu.

Earlier on Thursday, the apex court rejected a plea seeking to allow Jallikattu played during the Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.

An apex court bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and R. Banumathi told a group of lawyers, who requested for the verdict, that it is unfair to ask the bench to pass an order.

The court had earlier in 2014 banned Jallikattu on grounds of animal cruelty.(ANI)