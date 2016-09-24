Rajya Sabha MP moves private bill to declare Pakistan a terror state

New Delhi, Sep 24: Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday submitted a private member’s bill that seek to declare Pakistan a terror nation.

The MP, an independent member of the Upper House, submitted the Declaration of States as Sponsor of Terrorism Bill 2016, to Rajya Sabha Chairman Mohammad Hamid Ansari, expressing his intention to introduce the bill in the Winter session of the Parliament.

In the 8-page declaration, Rajeev Chandrasekhar proposes that certain states be declared as the sponsor of terrorism and that economic and trade relations with the states be withdrawn.

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan propagates and harbors agents of international terror who have repeatedly attacked the territory and the people of the Republic of India and there is an urgent need to co-ordinate activities at the international and national level to ensure the best response to protect the interests of the Republic of India and its citizens, reads the declaration.

As long as Pakistan continues to harbour agents of terror, the nation poses risk to India, the MP argues.

The declaration goes on to lay down definitions for terrorist acts as well as state sponsored terrorism before laying down the prohibitions.