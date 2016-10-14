Ranvir Shorey and Neha Dhupia starrer ‘Moh Maya Money’ official trailer released 

Mumbai, Oct 14: Ranvir Shorey and Neha Dhupia have collaborated for several films including ‘Mithya’ and ‘Raat Gayi Baat Gayi’ in past. The duo are set to share screen space once again in the upcoming film ‘Moh Maya Money’.

The film revolves around how two lovers tired of the middle class lifestyle take the wrong route to earn some quick bucks and instead get trapped in a web of greed, ambition and love.

The Trailer of the film released.

Thrilled to share the official trailer of my new film #MohMayaMoney a crime drama. Releases in theaters on Nov 11. https://t.co/ANNYFSsr9A — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) October 14, 2016

Watch the Trailer Here: