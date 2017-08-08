Sashi Tharoor asks Arnab Goswami a Million Dollar Question on Republic TV's rating button on Facebook page.

New Delhi, August 8: Arnab Goswami was attacked heavily by the Malayalis through all possible ways. Now Sashi Tharoor, the MP of Thiruvananthapuram has taken over the war through the social media, bullying the Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami again.

Through his Facebook, Sashi Tharoor has asked a Million Dollar Question. It is Just like this:

I have a question

I have a question

I have a question

Mr. Arnab

I have a question

Where is rating button on

button on Republic

TV’s facebook page?

Please give an answer to my Question.

From August 2nd Arnab Goswami was criticised over social media for the statement made by the Republic TV channel, that Kerala is a terror State.

The Kerala people had come down heavily on Arnab Goswami and his TV channel which resulted in lowering the rating of the Republic TV to ‘One star’. And this subsequently lead to the removal of the rate button of the Republic TV’s Facebook page.

This is what Congress MP Sashi Tharoor asked Arnab Goswami through his Facebook post.