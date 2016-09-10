Shafiuddin Hussain, a school principal from Saidabad, posts phone number of friend’s wife on OLX, booked

Hyderabad, September 10: A school principal from Saidabad was arrested by the city Cyber Crime police for posting the mobile number of his friend’s wife on OLX website with an advertisement inviting people to buy used bikes.

Shafiuddin Hussain (40), a principal of a local school and resident of Saidabad, was a frequent visitor to his friend Shaik’s (name changed) house and later, he started a business in partnership with his friend’s wife. After some days, disputes erupted between Shaik and his wife and the couple wanted to part ways. Meanwhile, Shaik’s wife lodged a complaint against him alleging dowry harassment, reports thehansindia.com

Unable to see his friend in trouble, Shafiuddin wanted to take revenge and started sending abusive messages to Shaik’s wife and posted her number on OLX website with an advertisement inviting people to buy used bikes. The woman received hundreds of phone calls and was vexed with it.

She lodged a complaint with the Cyber crime police in 2015. After tracing the IP address using which the advertisement was posted online, the police arrested Shafiuddin from his house.

The Cyber Crime police said Shafiuddin used the computer of a school where he was working earlier. He was asked to leave the job for his bad behavior and is working with another school now. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial remand, said the police.