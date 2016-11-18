Singing sensation Honey Singh dons new avatar

Mumbai, Nov 18: Singing sensation Honey Singh is all set to make a comeback and is sweating it out in the gym to get back his perfect swag!

The star rapper shocked thousands of his fans when he went low key after facing bipolar disorder. During this period, the singer put on some extra kilos, grew his beard, making him look completely unrecognizable sans his earlier glamorous avatar.

But it seems that Honey has now got in an all new shape and is spending a lot of time at the gym getting fit.

“Honey has been sweating it out at the gym. He has even changed his look and has donned a trimmed beard and a haircut which he plans to keep for a while,” reveals the singer’s manager.

The ‘Desi Kalakar’ singer’s new look certainly serves as a perfect treat for his fans!