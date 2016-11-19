Sidharth Malhotra on new adventure of kayaking in the Waitemata Harbou in New Zealand

Auckland, November 19: Adventure junkie Sidharth Malhotra is making the most of his trip to New Zealand and this time the Bollywood actor tried another new thing in the form of kayaking in the Waitemata Harbour.

Kayaking within sight of the country’s youngest volcanic cone was a wonderful experience for Sidharth.

“New Zealand has endless opportunities for adventure lovers, and it comes as no surprise that it is one of the best places in the world for the same. It indeed was a once in a lifetime experience for me to learn kayaking at the Waitemata Harbour with well trained guides. A perfect work-out for my arms and shoulders,” he said.

After that, he also enjoyed a scenic view while on a seaplane and cruise at Auckland.

“Flying over the beautiful harbour was beautiful. Such a thing can only be experienced in a country like New Zealand. It is a great way to see the city from a different perspective,” said Sidharth.

He also engaged in archery shooting.