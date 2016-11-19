What Mallika Sherawat said after she was attacked at Paris apartment block

Washington, Nov 19: Mallika Sherawat, who was reportedly tear gassed and beaten up by three masked men in her Paris apartment block, says she is a strong woman.

The 40-year old actress and model spoke to a leading daily about this incident and also posted a strong message on her Instagram account which read, “It takes more than 3 masked men to take me down, I am a strong woman.”

According to a report in Le Parisien newspaper, Sherawat was “attacked by criminals who wore scarves across their faces and without saying a word, sprayed their victims with tear gas before punching them.”

This is not the first time that a celebrity has been attacked in the French capital.

The dreadful attack comes just a month after reality TV star Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.