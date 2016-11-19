What Mallika Sherawat said after she was attacked at Paris apartment block

November 19, 2016 | By :

Washington, Nov 19: Mallika Sherawat, who was reportedly tear gassed and beaten up by three masked men in her Paris apartment block, says she is a strong woman.

The 40-year old actress and model spoke to a leading daily about this incident and also posted a strong message on her Instagram account which read, “It takes more than 3 masked men to take me down, I am a strong woman.”

According to a report in Le Parisien newspaper, Sherawat was “attacked by criminals who wore scarves across their faces and without saying a word, sprayed their victims with tear gas before punching them.”

This is not the first time that a celebrity has been attacked in the French capital.

The dreadful attack comes just a month after reality TV star Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Report says Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent: Actress terms news as nonsense
Paris goes closer to formally being chosen to host the 2024 Summer Olympics
Fabio Aru claimed his maiden Tour de France win in Paris
Man shot dead for trying to seize gun from soldier at Paris Orly airport
Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris plans making acting debut
Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery: Three more suspects charged in
Top