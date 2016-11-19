‘Force 2’ starring John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha, bags over Rs 6 crore in a Day

Mumbai, November 19: “Force 2”, starring John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha, has minted more than Rs 6 crore on its opening day.

Despite the demonetisation issue, “Force 2” raked in Rs 6.05 crore in India when it hit the screens on Friday. The first day collections are John’s highest opening day collection in India, read a statement from the publicist of the film.

“Force 2”, which is the second instalment of the “Force” franchise, also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin.

The Abhinay Deo directorial is based on the intention of one man who wants to kill agents of India’s intelligence agency – the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). IANS