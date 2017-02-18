Speaker Dhanapal manhandled: DMK lawmakers evicted

Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal. Photo: Twitter
Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal. Photo: Twitter

Chennai, Feb 18: Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal manhandled by DMK lawmakers amid violence in assembly over trust vote. DMK members are evicted from the assembly in this regard.

Now, Edappadi Palaniswami has moved the confidence motion in the assembly again.

