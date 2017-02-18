Speaker Dhanapal manhandled: DMK lawmakers evicted
Chennai, Feb 18: Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal manhandled by DMK lawmakers amid violence in assembly over trust vote. DMK members are evicted from the assembly in this regard.
Now, Edappadi Palaniswami has moved the confidence motion in the assembly again.
You (DMK MLAs) tore my shirt & insulted me, I am doing my work abiding law: #TamilNadu assembly Speaker P Dhanapal… https://t.co/hXQOl2TuH4
— Prem K (@premkideeweni) February 18, 2017
Speaker P Dhanapal orders eviction of all DMK MLAs from the Assembly
Follow our LIVE Blog here… https://t.co/PNIT9nUX9s
— Prem K (@premkideeweni) February 18, 2017
LIVE | #TamilNadu assembly #floortest: Speaker Dhanapal orders police to evict DMK MLAs https://t.co/pEv9KMEzK2
— DNA (@dna) February 18, 2017
Tags: #Dhanapal, #Palaniswami