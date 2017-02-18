Former DGP Nataraj of AIADMK to vote against CM Palaniswami

Chennai, Feb 18: A day before Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami seeks the confidence vote in the Tamil Nadu assembly, his support base suffered erosion by one legislator.

AIADMK legislator representing Mylapore constituency and former Director General of Police (DGP) R. Nataraj on Friday said he would vote against Palaniswami.

Following Nataraj’s about turn at the last minute, Palaniswami’s support base is down to 124 legislators.

The assembly has been convened on Saturday where Palaniswami, now with 124 legislators in his camp, will seek the confidence of the house for his government.

Ranged on the opposite side is the Panneerselvam camp with 11 legislators, besides DMK with 89 members, Congress with eight, and the Indian Union Muslim League with one MLA. One seat is vacant in the 234-member house.

