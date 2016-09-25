Sushma Swaraj arrives in New York for UNGA meet

September 25, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Sep 25 : Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj arrived in New York on Saturday night for the 71st UN General Assembly (UNGA) Session.

“Leading India’s delegation to the 71st UNGA. EAM @SushmaSwaraj arrives in New York,” said ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup in a tweet.

Her visit has come at the heel of a strident denunciation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Pakistan on Saturday.

It is being expected of Sushma Swaraj also to give a befitting reply.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Pakistan made Jadhav’s mother, wife look like widows: Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha
Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife, mother meet Sushma Swaraj
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj assures visa to ailing Pakistani nationals
Sikh Boy attacked by classmate in US, Sushma Swaraj seeks report from the Indian embassy in the United States
Indian students attacked in Italy: Sushma Swaraj personally monitoring the situation, asks students not to worry
Diwali gift for Neighbours: Sushma Swaraj positively approaches requests made by Pakistani nationals
Top