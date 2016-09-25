Sushma Swaraj arrives in New York for UNGA meet

New Delhi, Sep 25 : Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj arrived in New York on Saturday night for the 71st UN General Assembly (UNGA) Session.

“Leading India’s delegation to the 71st UNGA. EAM @SushmaSwaraj arrives in New York,” said ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup in a tweet.

Her visit has come at the heel of a strident denunciation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Pakistan on Saturday.

It is being expected of Sushma Swaraj also to give a befitting reply.