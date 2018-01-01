New Delhi, September 27: Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, first secretary at the Permanent Mission of India in New York Eenam Gambhir flayed Islamabad for misleading their presentation on the situation in the Jammu
New York, Sep 26 : India’s much-awaited address at the United Nations General Assembly is scheduled later on Monday with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj expected to focus on the recent
New Delhi, Sep 25 : Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj arrived in New York on Saturday night for the 71st UN General Assembly (UNGA) Session. “Leading India’s delegation to the
New Delhi, September 21: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday strongly condemned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech at 71st session of United Nations General Assembly, saying that a hostile Pakistan has always given highest
New Delhi, September 22: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday glorified slain Hizbul commander Burhan Wani as a ‘young leader’ seeking to accuse India of not wanting to resolve the
New Delhi, September 21: Cutting across party lines, the Shiv Sena and Congress on Thursday criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his ‘ridiculous and frivolous’ statement glorifying slain Hizbul Mujahideeen commander Burhan Wani and said that the
New Delhi, September 21: Hitting back at Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s allegation of “human rights violations” in Jammu and Kashmir, India on Thursday branded the hostile neighbour as a ‘terrorist state’ and said
New York, September 22: With Pakistan repeatedly requesting the United Nations to resolve the long-withstanding Kashmir issue, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has told Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that both Islamabad and New Delhi should address their outstanding issues through
Islamabad, September 21: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and army chief General Raheel Sharif had a telephonic conversation about Kashmir issue, prior to former’s speech at the UN General Assembly today. The statement
New York, Sep 21: In a development that gave India some small satisfaction, UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon refrained from taking up Pakistan’s repeated requests to intervene in Jammu & Kashmir.
New Delhi, September 19: The Congress Party on Monday said there is no scope for any constructive dialogue with Pakistan in the wake of the terror attack in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s