Arvind Kejriwal is willing to fall at Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung’s feet and beseech him

New Delhi, September 28: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that he was willing to fall at Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung’s feet and beseech him to keep working for the welfare of the poor.

Taking a jibe at the Centre and the L-G, the CM said that important works meant for the welfare of the poor are being held up and their decisions turned down, reports thehindu.com.

In reference to his government’s recent decision to increase minimum monthly wages, which was later turned down by the L-G, Mr Kejriwal said: “The L-G failed the proposal to hike minimum wages. He then asked us to constitute a new panel to give recommendations to hike the wages. We did so because we can do anything for the poor in the city. I can fall at his feet for it,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Speaking at the Shaheed Utsav function at Talkatora Stadium to mark the 110th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Mr. Kejriwal — wearing a yellow turban tied in Bhagat Singh’s style — also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance the compensation of the Uri attack martyrs.

‘Increase compensation’

Mr. Kejriwal asked Mr. Modi to take a cue from the Delhi government, which gives “Rs.1 crore compensation to the families of the martyred soldiers and policemen, who have died while on duty”.

“People sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India. But now it seems, getting freedom was easier than maintaining it. Our enemy’s religion is to backstab and attack us but we are quiet. I am not saying that war is the answer. But imagine the pain of the families of the 18 martyrs killed in the Uri attack. I appeal to the PM to give them Rs. 1 crore ‘samman rashi’ (compensation) and set a new precedent. By giving this much money, the government will not go bankrupt,” the CM said.

Mr. Kejriwal announced that a ‘Bhagat Singh Foundation’ will soon be started, which will have books and other items to take forward the freedom fighter’s legacy.

Eye on Punjab

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections slated for next year, all political parties are in the race to claim stake on the fighter’s legacy.

Giving details of his government’s ongoing initiatives, Mr. Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has a dedicated cell to serve the freedom fighters and their families. “At present, we are taking care of 40 freedom fighters, 193 widows of freedom fighters and 14 unmarried dependent daughters. All of them are being paid a monthly pension and have access to medical facilities from any hospital without any limit. Last year, we disbursed about Rs.2.36 crore as pension and about Rs.88 lakh as medical reimbursement,” the CM said.

Defending his government’s decision to give Rs. 1 crore compensation to the family of government school teacher Mukesh Kumar, who was stabbed to death by his students, Mr. Kejriwal said that a teacher contributes as much to the country as a soldier posted on the border.