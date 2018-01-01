Nagapattinam/Tamil Nadu, October 20: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami declared a compensation of Rs 7.5 lakh for the kin of those who are killed in the Nagapattinam building collapse.
Mumbai,July5:After over a decade of searching for his perfect woman, Shrikant Kamble, 36, finally found her at a function in his hometown of Athni. So happy were they with the
Nathula Pass/Sikkim, May 20: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday announced Rs.1 crore compensation for the families of slain paramilitary jawans. Rajnath made the announcement after chairing the first security
London ,Jan 24:Michael Adebolajo, an Islamic extremist who ruthlessly murdered Lee Rigby, has found a lawyer to seek £20,000 in compensation after his teeth were knocked out by guards at
Mumbai,Jan 5:Almost 10 days after the freak death of painter Mukesh Dhakiya on set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’, the production team has granted compensation of Rs 20.80 lakh to
Bhopal,Dec26 :The poor farmers of Madhya Pradesh were fleeced by the government when they were compensated for their crop loss by the agricultural insurance schemes in meagre amounts of Rs2,Rs25,Rs18 etc
NEW DELHI,Dec14: In a bid to protect the identity of the victim in cases involving sexual offences, the Delhi High Court, in its ruling, has directed all trial courts to
New Delhi , September 26: Air India has been directed to pay Rs one lakh by the apex consumer commission as compensation for serving stale food to a passenger aboard a Mumbai-New York
CHENNAI,August 29:The video of a teen boy, begging on the streets of his village in Tamil Nadu, went viral. K Ajit Kumar, needed to raise Rs. 3,000, the amount demanded
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (PTI): The Kerala government today announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a 65-year-old woman who was killed by a pack of street
Lucknow August 5:Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday announced three lakh compensation and a flat each to Bulandshahr gang-rape victims. Drawing criticism from all quarters in the wake
New Delhi August 1Tata Sons said it has transferred $1.17 billion into fixed deposits favouring the Court Registrar, New Delhi “without prejudice to its legal rights” in the wake of
Japan July 30:Accusing Tata Group of not willing to pay USD 1.17 billion compensation, Japan’s largest mobile phone firm NTT DOCOMO today said RBI disallowing its “mischaracterised” application does not
New Delhi july 12:Cairn, based in Scotland, said the taxes sought were related to transactions carried out to reorganise the company’s structure to prepare for Cairn India Limited’s stock market