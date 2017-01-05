Sanjay Leela Bhansali pays Rs 21 lakh compensation to deceased worker’s family

Mumbai,Jan 5:Almost 10 days after the freak death of painter Mukesh Dhakiya on set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’, the production team has granted compensation of Rs 20.80 lakh to the bereaved family.

Three members from the production house met the bereaved wife and members of the cine workers’ union last afternoon. Dhakiya’s co-workers have also extended a helping hand by pooling in money for the family.

Gangeshwar Shrivastava, general secretary of film workers’ union, said, “Around 70-80 workers, who were on set during the incident, decided to donate a day’s salary to the Dakias. The amount comes to around Rs 2.2 lakh.”

Dakia’s younger brother, Sunil said, “Nothing can compensate my brother’s loss, but we are glad that Bhansaliji kept his promise. At least, the future of his two sons has been secured. We are thankful to the union for pursuing this with the production house.”

Mukesh’s wife, who is four months pregnant, has also been promised a job by the production house, added Sunil.

Compensation package

Total : Rs 23 lakh

Bhansali paid Rs 22.80 lakh

Co-workers contributed Rs 2.20 lakh

Mother gets Rs 3 lakh

Pregnant wife gets Rs 10 lakh, plus promise of job with production house

Rs 5 lakh fixed deposit opened in name of two sons aged 11 and 9

Workers’ union will pay Rs 1 lakh to the wife