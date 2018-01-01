Lucknow,July24: After the announcement of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) closing down its Lucknow Center, more than 2,000 workers and their families hit the streets on Sunday for a silent march. The
New Delhi, June6:A senior Official has said that Universal minimum wage for all industries and workers, including those getting monthly pay higher than Rs 18,000, would soon be a reality.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,May29: A day after a video of Youth Congress workers allegedly slaughtering an ox in public was widely circulated, the Kerala police filed a case. The workers, whose number is
Beijing, April11:A viral video showing an army of little orange robots sorting out packages in a warehouse in eastern China is the latest example of how machines are increasingly taking
Shillong, March 2: Two Civil Society groups in Meghalaya have sought the intervention of President Pranab Mukherjee to stop the attacks on RSS and BJP workers in Kerala allegedly by
Hyderabad, Feb 22: At least four workers were killed and three went missing as fire broke out in an air cooler manufacturing unit here on Wednesday morning, police said. Six
Surat], Feb. 6 : At least 12 Youth Congress workers on Sunday were arrested for showing black flags to Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and garlanding him with black cloth
PYONGYANG, North Korea,Jan 17: As the morning light poured through large windows, women wearing olive-colored overalls, pink aprons and headscarves stood at stations where silkworms were being boiled. Some used
Thrissur,Jan 6:A BJP worker who suffered grievous burns after political rivals from CPI (M) set fire to his house, succumbed to his injuries on Friday at Jubilee Mission Medical College in Thrissur.The attack
Mumbai,Jan 5:Almost 10 days after the freak death of painter Mukesh Dhakiya on set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’, the production team has granted compensation of Rs 20.80 lakh to
Lalmatia (Jharkhand),Dec30: At least 40-50 workers along with some machineries belonging to a private coal mining company Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) are believed to be trapped after a heap of
Sweden,Nov17:Women sick of receiving unsolicited advice can now call a “mansplaining” hotline to report their condescending male colleagues. The number is a new initiative from Unionen, Sweden’s largest workers union.
Kannur,Oct14Two RSS workers were on Friday taken into custody in connection with the murder of a CPI-M local committee member in Kannur district on 10 October. Toddy shop worker Mohanan,
Mumbai,Oct12:Five Shiv Sena activists were on Wednesday arrested in connection with the assault on BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and other BJP workers at suburban Mulund here, police said. The assault
DOHA,Sept21: As many as 400 migrant staff working for an electrical company in Qatar have gone unpaid for up to four months, a leading figure in the Indian community said
Chandigarh,Sept8: In more embarrassment for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former convenor of Punjab’s Ferozepur unit and state committee member Amandeep Kaur has now made a startling claim that 52 women
Beijing ,Sept3:While products made in China might have a bad rap, the infrastructure is universally admired for being robust and quick. Every few years, a new video comes out depicting
New Delhi,August 30:Government today accepted the advisory board recommendations that fixes the minimum wage at Rs 350 a day for non-agricultural workers against the current Rs 246, finance minister Arun