Tata Motors renames Kite 5 compact sedan to Tigor

New Delhi, Feb14:Tata Motors have finally put all the rumours to rest surrounding the Kite-5 compact sedan concept by renaming it as Tigor. With that, we can expect that the new Tigor will soon be entering the compact sedan segment and will take on the segment leaders. Tata Motors has set a target of being among the top three passenger vehicles manufacturer in India by 2019. It’s hatchback Tiago has been received well in the market. It has also launched a new SUV Hexa.

Design:

The Tigor Styleback introduces a radical new silhouette to the segment, which is dominated by boxy cars. The Tigor Styleback will be a game changer in the segment, with an unbeatable combination of style and substance.

Engine:

The all new Tata Tigor will be based on the Tata Tiago and will come with a 1.2 L Revotron petrol engine and a 1.05L Revotorq diesel engine. While the petrol mill will churn out peak power output at 83bhp and peak torque at 114Nm, the diesel engine will give maximum power of 69bhp and maximum torque of 140Nm. Both the variants will come with a five-speed manual transmission. The upcoming Tata Tigor might also come with an AMT version later.

Dimensions:

The upcoming Tata Tigor will come with a wheelbase of 2450 mm and is 3995 mm in length, 1647 mm in width and 1535 mm in height.

Competition:

The upcoming Tigor will rival the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Ford Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo in India.

Price:

We expect the new Tata Tigor to come for a price of Rs 4.5 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi) – Rs 5.5 lakh (ex showroom, New Delhi).