Toyota launched the new Fortuner ; Priced between Rs 25.92 lakh and Rs 31.12 lakh

New Delhi, Nov 07: Japanese auto major Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday launched the new Fortuner, it’s popular SUV, priced between Rs 25.92 lakh and Rs 31.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For the first time, Fortuner will also have a petrol variant.

This comes eleven months after the Supreme Court banned diesel vehicles with an engine capacity of 2,000cc and above in the national capital region (NCR). The ban, removed in August, had impacted sales of both Innova and Fortuner in the region.

The petrol variant comes with a 2.7 litre engine and the diesel one with a 2.8 litre engine.

Earlier this year, Toyota also brought in a petrol version of the Innova to cater to the NCR market.

The new-gen Fortuner, available in six variants, competes directly with the Ford Endeavour and the Chevrolet Trailblazer, both of which received hefty price-cuts in the recent past.