Twitter records over 7 lakh Budget-related tweets between January 30 to February 2

New Delhi, Feb 2: Twitter recorded 7.2 lakh Budget-related tweets between January 30 to February 2 as people took to the micro-blogging site to express their opinions.

The conversations on the platform peaked at 12:01 p.m on Wednesday with 1.5 thousand tweets per minute, Twitter said on Thursday.

From common man to well known personalities, everyone took to Twitter to express their opinions regarding the Budget, it added.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley held two ‘Question and Answer’ sessions on Twitter, taking questions with the hashtags ‘MyQuestionToFM’ and ‘AskYourFM’ after the Budget.

Twitter provided live updates from #Budget2017, showcasing the presentation of the Budget and initiated conversations amongst policymakers, influencers, journalists, opinion makers and the public.

–IANS