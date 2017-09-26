Two killed, one injured in stone quarry blast in Odisha

Malkangiri/Odisha, September 26: Two labourers were killed and another one was injured after a blast took place in a stone quarry in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Tuesday.

As per information, the stone blaster went off in the Savitri Stone Crusher when the workers were working.

The deceased has been identified as Babula Hantal and Ram Samarath.

The injured person has been identified as Jaga Mushaki, and being treated in the District Headquarter Hospital Malkangiri (DHH).

The district police are present on the spot and are investigating the matter. (ANI)