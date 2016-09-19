Two women found shot dead in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, Sep 19 :Two unidentified women were found shot dead on Monday in a plot at Manesar of Gurgaon district, police said.

The victims, aged nearly 35 and 15 years were found in a vacant plot of the Industrial Model Township behind an auto-rikshaw stand in Manesar on Delhi-Jaipur National Highway 8.

Police said bullet shells were found at the crime scene and there were injury marks on victims’ throats.

Forensic team was sent to examine the crime scene.

Police were also investigating sexual assault prior to the murders.

