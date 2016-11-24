UAE : Indian Factory worker found hanging from tree
Abu Dhabi, Nov 24: A 46-year-old Indian man was found hanging from a tree in Sharjah, UAE, media reported on Thursday.
The body was spotted by a driver passing by the Al Sajjah area, who immediately called the police, the Khaleej Times reported.
A team of forensics, CID, patrol and ambulance reached the spot and removed the body — hanging from a wire — and retrieved fingerprints and other relevant evidence to investigate the death.
Initial investigation revealed the man was working in a factory located in the Sajjah area.
The body has since been shifted to the forensics department for further investigation and family members of the deceased have been contacted.
–IANS
